Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith wins Heisman Trophy.
- Multifamily apartment complex in works for south end of city
- CPD precinct office takes gunfire; no injuries reported as police seek information
- PREP FOOTBALL: Fairview’s Martin named All-Region Offensive Player of the Year; Aggies, Warriors notch All-Region Team selections
- PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Cold Springs' Edgeworth, Parris named Runners of the Year
- 'Like a bathtub filling up': Alabama is slammed by the virus
- Nashville bombing spotlights vulnerable voice, data networks
- Growing hope: Man builds new life as a medicinal hemp farmer
- So close, yet so far: Hanceville seeks community support to get new senior center across the finish line
- PREP ROUNDUP: Cullman topples Good Hope for tournament title
- Alabama hits new high for virus hospitalizations
Beverly Pullins, 72, of Arley passed away on Monday, January 4, 2021. Visitation 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. on Thursday, January 7 at Nichols Funeral Home in Addison, where the service begins at 12 p.m. Burial in Valley Springs Cemetery.
Lonzo Morris Lee Quinn went home to be with our Lord on January 1, 2021. He was born May 2, 1940, to Thomas William Quinn and Alene Williams Quinn, in Bremen in Cullman County. Morris graduated from Cold Springs High School in 1958. He was a resident of the Dora area for over 40 years. Morri…
Jerry Laotto Willibey, age 80, of Cullman died peacefully, January 2, 2021 at Cullman Regional Medical Center. Left behind to cherish his memory are his wife of 49 years, Ava; two daughters, Lorrie Vancheri of Warrenton, Virginia and Patricia Crump of Cullman; and two granddaughters, Audrey …
Moss Service Funeral Home is saddened by the death of Kennith Wayne Tubbs, age 61, of Cullman. Arrangements will be announced later. To leave condolences for the family visit mossservicefh.com. Moss Service Funeral Home directing.
Traywick, James Lewis; age 86, of Springville, Ala. passed away on Thursday, December 31, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Abbie Traywick; daughter, Debbie Echols (Sidney); sons, Robert Traywick (Gerlene), Ronnie Traywick (Carlene), and Daniel Traywick; five grandchildren and three great-gr…
