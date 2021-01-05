Alabama Football

Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) heads for a long gain as coach Nick Saban watches during the team's NCAA college football game against Kentucky on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

 Mickey Welsh | The Montgomery Advertiser

Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith wins Heisman Trophy.

