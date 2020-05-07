AHSAA
AHSAA

The Alabama High School Athletic Association Central Board on Thursday approved spring sports alignments for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years.

Baseball, golf, soccer, softball, and track and field were included.

The AHSAA announced reclassification for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years last December — along with fall sports alignments — and released winter sports alignments back in March.

Among the noticeable changes locally include St. Bernard's track and field teams moving from Class 1A to 2A due to the application of the competitive balance factor for private schools.

The Saints took home a pair of runners-up finishes at the 2019 state meet to earn the promotion.

See below for spring sports alignments involving programs in The Times' coverage area.

For a full rundown of all spring sports alignments, visit www.ahsaa.com.

Baseball

Class 1A, Area 14

Athens Bible

Lindsay Lane

R.A. Hubbard

St. Bernard

Class 2A, Area 13

Addison

Cold Springs

Falkville

Winston County

Class 3A, Area 13

Brindlee Mountain

Holly Pond

J.B. Pennington

Susan Moore

Class 3A, Area 15

Danville

East Lawrence

Phil Campbell

Vinemont

Class 4A, Area 11

Curry

Good Hope

Hanceville

Class 5A, Area 14

Brewer

Fairview

Guntersville

Class 5A, Area 15

Lawrence County

Russellville

West Point

Class 6A, Area 14

Cullman

Decatur

Hartselle

Muscle Shoals

Softball

Class 2A, Area 10

Addison

Cold Springs

Sumiton Christian

Winston County

Class 3A, Area 13

Brindlee Mountain

Holly Pond

J.B. Pennington

Susan Moore

Class 3A, Area 15

Danville

East Lawrence

Phil Campbell

Vinemont

Class 4A, Area 11

Curry

Good Hope

Hanceville

Class 5A, Area 14

Brewer

Fairview

Guntersville

Class 5A, Area 15

Lawrence County

Russellville

West Point

Class 6A, Area 14

Cullman

Decatur

Hartselle

Muscle Shoals

Track and Field

Class 2A, Section 2

Addison

Aliceville

Altamont

Cold Springs

Francis Marion

Greene County

Hatton

Holy Family

Isabella

Lamar County

Midfield

Red Bay

Sheffield

Sulligent

Tharptown

Westminster-Oak Mountain

Winston County

Class 2A, Section 4

Cleveland

Colbert County

Falkville

Gaston

Lexington

Locust Fork

Mars Hill Bible

North Sand Mountain

Pisgah

St. Bernard

Sand Rock

Section

Southeastern

Tanner

Westbrook Christian

West End

Whitesburg Christian

Class 3A, Section 3

Asbury

Brindlee Mountain

Collinsville

Fyffe

Geraldine

Glencoe

Hokes Bluff

Holly Pond

Ohatchee

J.B. Pennington

Piedmont

Plainview

Pleasant Valley

Saks

Susan Moore

Sylvania

Walter Welborn

Weaver

Class 3A, Section 4

Carbon Hill

Clements

Colbert Heights

Danville

East Lawrence

Elkmont

Greensboro

Hale County

Lauderdale County

Oakman

Phil Campbell

Tarrant

Vinemont

Winfield

Class 4A, Section 4

Brooks

Cherokee County

DAR

Etowah

Good Hope

Hanceville

Madison Academy

Madison County

New Hope

North Jackson

Oneonta

Priceville

Randolph

Rogers

St. John Paul II

West Limestone

Westminster Christian

West Morgan

Wilson

Class 5A, Section 4

Alexandria

Ardmore

Boaz

Brewer

Crossville

Douglas

East Limestone

Fairview

Guntersville

Lawrence County

Lee-Huntsville

Mae Jemison

Russellville

Sardis

West Point

Class 6A, Section 4

Arab

Athens

Buckhorn

Columbia

Cullman

Decatur

Fort Payne

Hartselle

Hazel Green

Muscle Shoals

Scottsboro

Southside-Gadsden

Springville

Soccer

Class 1A-3A, Region 7

Danville

East Lawrence

Holly Pond

J.B. Pennington

St. Bernard

Tharptown

Class 4A-5A, Area 13

Brewer

Fairview

New Hope

Priceville

West Point

Class 6A, Area 14

Cullman

Decatur

Hartselle

Muscle Shoals

Golf (Boys)

Class 1A-2A, Section 4

Belgreen

Colbert County

Cold Springs

Hatton

Holy Spirit

Lamar County

Lexington

Marion County

Mars Hill Bible

Phillips

R.A. Hubbard

Red Bay

Sheffield

Sumiton Christian

Vina

Winston County

Class 3A, Section 4

Carbon Hill

Clements

Colbert Heights

Danville

East Lawrence

Elkmont

Lauderdale County

Oakman

Phil Campbell

Vinemont

Winfield

Class 4A, Section 2

American Christian Academy

Bibb County

Curry

Dora

Fayette County

Good Hope

Haleyville

Hamilton

Hanceville

Indian Springs

Montevallo

Oak Grove

West Blocton

Class 5A, Section 3

Center Point

Cordova

Corner

Fairview

Hayden

Lawrence County

Leeds

Moody

Russellville

St. Clair County

West Point

Class 6A, Section 4

Arab

Athens

Buckhorn

Columbia

Cullman

Decatur

Fort Payne

Hartselle

Hazel Green

Jasper

Mortimer Jordan

Muscle Shoals

Scottsboro

Golf (Girls)

Class 1A-3A, Section 4

Athens Bible

Belgreen

Carbon Hill

Clements

Colbert County

Colbert Heights

Cold Springs

Danville

East Lawrence

Elkmont

Falkville

Hatton

Lamar County

Lauderdale County

Lindsay Lane

Marion County

Mars Hill Bible

Oakman

Phil Campbell

Red Bay

Vina

Vinemont

Winfield

Winston County

Class 4A-5A, Section 3

Alexandria

Ashville

Boaz

Brewer

Cherokee County

Crossville

DAR

Douglas

Etowah

Fairview

Guntersville

Hanceville

Jacksonville

Lee-Huntsville

Madison County

Mae Jemison

New Hope

North Jackson

Oneonta

Randolph

St. Clair County

Sardis 

Westbrook Christian

White Plains

Class 4A-5A, Section 4

Ardmore

Brooks

Central-Florence

Cordova

Corner

Curry

Deshler

Dora

East Limestone

Haleyville

Hamilton

Lawrence County

Madison Academy

Priceville

Rogers

Russellville

St. John Paul II

West Limestone

Westminster Christian

West Morgan

West Point

Wilson

Class 6A, Section 4

Arab

Athens

Buckhorn

Columbia

Cullman

Decatur

Fort Payne

Hartselle

Hazel Green

Jasper

Mortimer Jordan

Muscle Shoals

Scottsboro

Tennis (Boys)

Class 1A-3A, Section 3

Decatur Heritage

Plainview

Pleasant Valley

St. Bernard

Sylvania

Westbrook Christian

Whitesburg Christian

Class 4A-5A, Section 8

Brooks

Central-Florence

Deshler

Good Hope

Russellville

West Point

Wilson

Class 6A, Section 7

Athens

Cullman

Decatur

Hartselle

Jasper

Muscle Shoals

Tennis (Girls)

Class 1A-3A, Section 3

Decatur Heritage

Plainview

Pleasant Valley

St. Bernard

Sylvania

Westbrook Christian

Whitesburg Christian

Class 4A-5A, Section 8

Brooks

Central-Florence

Deshler

Good Hope

Russellville

West Point

Wilson

Class 6A, Section 7

Athens

Cullman

Decatur

Hartselle

Jasper

Muscle Shoals

% Jake Winfrey can be reached at 256-734-2131, ext. 136 or at jwinfrey@cullmantimes.com.​

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you