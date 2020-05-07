The Alabama High School Athletic Association Central Board on Thursday approved spring sports alignments for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years.
Baseball, golf, soccer, softball, and track and field were included.
The AHSAA announced reclassification for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years last December — along with fall sports alignments — and released winter sports alignments back in March.
Among the noticeable changes locally include St. Bernard's track and field teams moving from Class 1A to 2A due to the application of the competitive balance factor for private schools.
The Saints took home a pair of runners-up finishes at the 2019 state meet to earn the promotion.
See below for spring sports alignments involving programs in The Times' coverage area.
For a full rundown of all spring sports alignments, visit www.ahsaa.com.
Baseball
Class 1A, Area 14
Athens Bible
Lindsay Lane
R.A. Hubbard
St. Bernard
Class 2A, Area 13
Addison
Cold Springs
Falkville
Winston County
Class 3A, Area 13
Brindlee Mountain
Holly Pond
J.B. Pennington
Susan Moore
Class 3A, Area 15
Danville
East Lawrence
Phil Campbell
Vinemont
Class 4A, Area 11
Curry
Good Hope
Hanceville
Class 5A, Area 14
Brewer
Fairview
Guntersville
Class 5A, Area 15
Lawrence County
Russellville
West Point
Class 6A, Area 14
Cullman
Decatur
Hartselle
Muscle Shoals
Softball
Class 2A, Area 10
Addison
Cold Springs
Sumiton Christian
Winston County
Class 3A, Area 13
Brindlee Mountain
Holly Pond
J.B. Pennington
Susan Moore
Class 3A, Area 15
Danville
East Lawrence
Phil Campbell
Vinemont
Class 4A, Area 11
Curry
Good Hope
Hanceville
Class 5A, Area 14
Brewer
Fairview
Guntersville
Class 5A, Area 15
Lawrence County
Russellville
West Point
Class 6A, Area 14
Cullman
Decatur
Hartselle
Muscle Shoals
Track and Field
Class 2A, Section 2
Addison
Aliceville
Altamont
Cold Springs
Francis Marion
Greene County
Hatton
Holy Family
Isabella
Lamar County
Midfield
Red Bay
Sheffield
Sulligent
Tharptown
Westminster-Oak Mountain
Winston County
Class 2A, Section 4
Cleveland
Colbert County
Falkville
Gaston
Lexington
Locust Fork
Mars Hill Bible
North Sand Mountain
Pisgah
St. Bernard
Sand Rock
Section
Southeastern
Tanner
Westbrook Christian
West End
Whitesburg Christian
Class 3A, Section 3
Asbury
Brindlee Mountain
Collinsville
Fyffe
Geraldine
Glencoe
Hokes Bluff
Holly Pond
Ohatchee
J.B. Pennington
Piedmont
Plainview
Pleasant Valley
Saks
Susan Moore
Sylvania
Walter Welborn
Weaver
Class 3A, Section 4
Carbon Hill
Clements
Colbert Heights
Danville
East Lawrence
Elkmont
Greensboro
Hale County
Lauderdale County
Oakman
Phil Campbell
Tarrant
Vinemont
Winfield
Class 4A, Section 4
Brooks
Cherokee County
DAR
Etowah
Good Hope
Hanceville
Madison Academy
Madison County
New Hope
North Jackson
Oneonta
Priceville
Randolph
Rogers
St. John Paul II
West Limestone
Westminster Christian
West Morgan
Wilson
Class 5A, Section 4
Alexandria
Ardmore
Boaz
Brewer
Crossville
Douglas
East Limestone
Fairview
Guntersville
Lawrence County
Lee-Huntsville
Mae Jemison
Russellville
Sardis
West Point
Class 6A, Section 4
Arab
Athens
Buckhorn
Columbia
Cullman
Decatur
Fort Payne
Hartselle
Hazel Green
Muscle Shoals
Scottsboro
Southside-Gadsden
Springville
Soccer
Class 1A-3A, Region 7
Danville
East Lawrence
Holly Pond
J.B. Pennington
St. Bernard
Tharptown
Class 4A-5A, Area 13
Brewer
Fairview
New Hope
Priceville
West Point
Class 6A, Area 14
Cullman
Decatur
Hartselle
Muscle Shoals
Golf (Boys)
Class 1A-2A, Section 4
Belgreen
Colbert County
Cold Springs
Hatton
Holy Spirit
Lamar County
Lexington
Marion County
Mars Hill Bible
Phillips
R.A. Hubbard
Red Bay
Sheffield
Sumiton Christian
Vina
Winston County
Class 3A, Section 4
Carbon Hill
Clements
Colbert Heights
Danville
East Lawrence
Elkmont
Lauderdale County
Oakman
Phil Campbell
Vinemont
Winfield
Class 4A, Section 2
American Christian Academy
Bibb County
Curry
Dora
Fayette County
Good Hope
Haleyville
Hamilton
Hanceville
Indian Springs
Montevallo
Oak Grove
West Blocton
Class 5A, Section 3
Center Point
Cordova
Corner
Fairview
Hayden
Lawrence County
Leeds
Moody
Russellville
St. Clair County
West Point
Class 6A, Section 4
Arab
Athens
Buckhorn
Columbia
Cullman
Decatur
Fort Payne
Hartselle
Hazel Green
Jasper
Mortimer Jordan
Muscle Shoals
Scottsboro
Golf (Girls)
Class 1A-3A, Section 4
Athens Bible
Belgreen
Carbon Hill
Clements
Colbert County
Colbert Heights
Cold Springs
Danville
East Lawrence
Elkmont
Falkville
Hatton
Lamar County
Lauderdale County
Lindsay Lane
Marion County
Mars Hill Bible
Oakman
Phil Campbell
Red Bay
Vina
Vinemont
Winfield
Winston County
Class 4A-5A, Section 3
Alexandria
Ashville
Boaz
Brewer
Cherokee County
Crossville
DAR
Douglas
Etowah
Fairview
Guntersville
Hanceville
Jacksonville
Lee-Huntsville
Madison County
Mae Jemison
New Hope
North Jackson
Oneonta
Randolph
St. Clair County
Sardis
Westbrook Christian
White Plains
Class 4A-5A, Section 4
Ardmore
Brooks
Central-Florence
Cordova
Corner
Curry
Deshler
Dora
East Limestone
Haleyville
Hamilton
Lawrence County
Madison Academy
Priceville
Rogers
Russellville
St. John Paul II
West Limestone
Westminster Christian
West Morgan
West Point
Wilson
Class 6A, Section 4
Arab
Athens
Buckhorn
Columbia
Cullman
Decatur
Fort Payne
Hartselle
Hazel Green
Jasper
Mortimer Jordan
Muscle Shoals
Scottsboro
Tennis (Boys)
Class 1A-3A, Section 3
Decatur Heritage
Plainview
Pleasant Valley
St. Bernard
Sylvania
Westbrook Christian
Whitesburg Christian
Class 4A-5A, Section 8
Brooks
Central-Florence
Deshler
Good Hope
Russellville
West Point
Wilson
Class 6A, Section 7
Athens
Cullman
Decatur
Hartselle
Jasper
Muscle Shoals
Tennis (Girls)
Class 1A-3A, Section 3
Decatur Heritage
Plainview
Pleasant Valley
St. Bernard
Sylvania
Westbrook Christian
Whitesburg Christian
Class 4A-5A, Section 8
Brooks
Central-Florence
Deshler
Good Hope
Russellville
West Point
Wilson
Class 6A, Section 7
Athens
Cullman
Decatur
Hartselle
Jasper
Muscle Shoals
