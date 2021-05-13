Kids get reptiles and baby animals, while grown-ups get some garden-fresh health tips and more. As May gets into full swing, the North Alabama Agriplex has a month of spring-themed activities aimed at people of all ages.
Things kick off for homeschoolers today at the Agriplex with a morning session on herpetology that gives kids an up-close look at native reptiles including snakes, amphibians, turtles, lizards, and more.
Tomorrow, the Agriplex’s Little Farmers learning series cozies up for a cute visit with animal babies, giving kids the chance to meet and greet the newest arrivals at the farm. A class like this is popular enough to warrant two sessions: one a 9:30 a.m., and another beginning at 11 a.m. Aimed at kids ages 3-5, cost is $5 per child (which includes accompanying parents).
Grown-ups have a trio of mid-May activities to choose from, starting on May 17 with Learn to Sew — Reading a Pattern. The $10 per-person class will offer get-started instruction on learning how to read and understand sewing patterns, learning about layouts types of fabric, yardage measurements, and more. The class runs from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.
On May 18, things go full-bloom with another evening activity as part of the Agriplex’s Living Landscape series. Dig into a hands-on session with Dusty Gibbs of Gibbs Garden Center to learn about blooming planters, including tips from Gibbs on how to get and maintain healthy blooms for your potted plants all summer long. Participants will get to make and take home their own 1-inch potted flowers display, and cost for the class — which runs from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. — is $30 per person.
Guests can take an Agriplex lunch break on May 19 with a noon session that examines tips and healthy perks of cooking with air fryers. Lunch at this event will be provided, with guests listening along as local extension agent Roberta McClellan serves up tasty instructions for quick air fryer cooking. To top it off, everyone who attends will be registered to win an air fryer of their own. Space is limited at this event, so contact the Agriplex at 256-297-1044 to reserve your spot.
Unless otherwise noted, registration is required in advance for all the programs listed here. To learn more about what’s growing at the Agriplex in May or at any time of year, visit the nonprofit’s website at www.agriplex.org.
