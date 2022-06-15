Cullman County may rank among the state’s most productive farming areas, but for every industrial-scale local, there are dozens more smaller family farms that contribute to the county’s overall reputation as an agricultural powerhouse.
Holly Pond’s Deric Bell definitely fits into the small-farmer category, but you’d likely never know it by perusing his weekly vendor’s booth at the Berlin Farmers Market. On not much more than an acre of land, things are buzzing around the tiny but dense plot where Bell and his wife Jessica are growing their garden beyond a mere source for self-sustaining freezer food.
Under the “Eager Bee-ver” label, Bell began bottling and selling honey last year from the handful of hives that pollenate his garden. and the story behind his brand name and logo — which features a cute cartoonish beaver in a bee-striped dress — is every bit as home-grown as the produce itself.
“My mother passed away in 1998 when I was 28 years old,” Bell shares, sitting in the air conditioned cool of his Holly Pond home while the bees handle the afternoon heat’s busy work.
“Her maiden name was ‘Weaver. Betty Weaver.’ Some time after she died, I found her high school yearbook — and in it, someone had written ‘Betty Weaver — an Eager Beaver.’ Well, when we started our beehives, we were looking for a logo, and we decided to use a beaver in a bee suit — and we named the beaver ‘Betty Beaver’ and called our brand ‘Eager Bee-ver’ as a way of picking up on that little story.”
Local artist Jessica Whitmore came up with the eye-catching logo, and beginning with last year’s summer market season, the Bells were in business at Berlin, selling raw honey in attractive squeezable bottles that sport the “Eager Bee-ver Farms” brand. Deric modestly hastens to admit that his small farm isn’t operating at a scale meant to compete with Cullman’s biggest producers. But with a robust selection of fresh fruits and vegetables (all pollenated by his bespoke bee collection, of course), honey isn’t the only thing the Bells have to offer as they slowly grow their family farm.
Bell tries to rotate two seasons’ worth of plantings into his annual schedule, which means anyone making an upcoming stop at the farm’s Berlin vendor booth will have their pick of the variety that’s currently coming into season: potatoes, cabbage, tomatoes, okra, squash, rattlesnake beans, and more. In time, there’ll even be apples, peaches, muscadines, and other tree fruits for sale, once the orchard Deric planted last year enjoys its first maturing season.
By day, Bell’s a driver for the Cullman Area Rural Transportation System (CARTS), and alongside his other neighborhood connections — whether at church, the farmers market, or even the corner store — he’s never at a loss for finding use of surplus produce that doesn’t sell.
“I’m always meeting people in the community, and that actually leads you to opportunities to help people in some way. We were trying to pitch in, in that way, to support our community even before we started selling. At CARTS, you meet a lot of people who may be less fortunate; many of them are elderly. On my own time, I try to remember that and bring them a little bit of the things we grow.”
Last year, Holly Pond came together to mourn the passing of eight-year-old Lillie Handley, who died after suffering from cancer that was first diagnosed when she was only three. The Bells sought a way to keep Lillie’s memory alive, and with her family’s support, named their new stand of vines and fruit trees “Lillie’s Orchard” in her honor.
“I had asked Lillie: ‘What do you want in that garden we’re adding?’ — and she said, ‘Apples,’” Deric recalls. “So we planted these fruit trees and out her sign on the end of the muscadine rows. We’re grateful we were able to do that within a timeframe where she knew about it before she passed away. and Jessica Whitmore, our logo artist, is also going to make us a separate sign that we’ll put out.”
Sure, the Bells’ operation may be small, and its resourceful owners slightly hesitant to regard themselves as full-scale farmers. Then again, Cullman County’s average farm size, as the USDA reported in 2017, is only 117 acres — and Deric says he’d love to grow his farm, little by little, to fit extra land as it becomes available.
In the meantime, the honey will still be flowing and the crops will still be growing — and it’s easy to sample it all for yourself. Drop by the Eager Bee-ver Farms vendor booth at the Berlin Farmers Market every Saturday this summer from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m., where you can even get in on the home-grown buzz by picking up your own Eager Bee-ver T-shirt.